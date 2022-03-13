Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,443 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

