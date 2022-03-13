Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

