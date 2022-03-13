Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.