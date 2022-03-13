Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 123,507 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

