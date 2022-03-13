CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $116.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

