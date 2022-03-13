Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

CE stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.56. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

