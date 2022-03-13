Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

