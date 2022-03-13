Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

