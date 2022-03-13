Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

