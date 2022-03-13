Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 15,992 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

