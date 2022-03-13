Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

