Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.67. 787,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.94 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.