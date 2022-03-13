Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $126.36. 2,582,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.