Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

