Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,611 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 6,013,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

