CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $186,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFIV stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

