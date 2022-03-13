C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.