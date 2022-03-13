CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

