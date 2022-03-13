Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

NYSE CHRA opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.