Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $175.07. 628,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,333. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.