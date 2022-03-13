Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.
Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $175.07. 628,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,333. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
