Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $464.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

