China Pharma (CPHI) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

China Pharma (NYSE: CPHI – Get Rating) is one of 929 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare China Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pharma Competitors 5722 20130 42547 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.27%. Given China Pharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

China Pharma has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -37.46% -50.83% -18.35% China Pharma Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of China Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of China Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $10.87 million -$2.87 million -4.36 China Pharma Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.60

China Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Pharma. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

China Pharma competitors beat China Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products. The company was founded by Zhi Lin Li on January 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

