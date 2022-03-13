Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $224,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGTX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

