Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

