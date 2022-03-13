Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 3,720,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

