Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Splunk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

