CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. CHS has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.