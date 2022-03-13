CIBC Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$50.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.78.

EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. Empire has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

