CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$110.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.00.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$94.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$74.87 and a 52 week high of C$105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

