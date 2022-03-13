Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

