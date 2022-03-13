Citigroup Trims Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price to $6.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

