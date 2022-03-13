Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

