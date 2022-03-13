Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ASML by 190.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.22 on Friday, hitting $585.85. The stock had a trading volume of 818,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.97. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $528.60 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

