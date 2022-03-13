Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 45,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 11,318,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,591,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

