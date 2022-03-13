Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $11.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.48. 2,138,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $405.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

