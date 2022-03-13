Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,859,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 457,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

