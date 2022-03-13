Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,350 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,974. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

