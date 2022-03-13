Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

Shares of LNG traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,723. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.