Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 4,390,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,699. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37.

