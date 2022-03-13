Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

