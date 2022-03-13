Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,608,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.