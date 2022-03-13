Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
