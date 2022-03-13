Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 87,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

