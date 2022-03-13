Collective Family Office LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $9.53 on Friday, reaching $304.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.68. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

