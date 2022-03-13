Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 532 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.07. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

