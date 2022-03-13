Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Qualys by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.