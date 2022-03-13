Comerica Bank Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 581.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.