Comerica Bank Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.