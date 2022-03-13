Comerica Bank Sells 1,297 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Banner worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

