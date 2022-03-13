Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

